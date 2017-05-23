When this pie shop opened in Montavilla, it still had some work to do. So owner Kristen Martha Brown constantly improved her recipes until she had one of the best little pizzerias around. The day to go is Tuesday, when they make the best Detroit pies in town: traditional red-tops with a hearty sauce made special for this pie that's applied in careful rows atop a thick blend of mozzarella and brick cheese. East Glisan nailed this very tricky crust, allowing a little cheese to crisp into a cracker on the edge of the pan.