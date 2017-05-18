Aviary's happy hour—perhaps because the bar itself is tucked behind the restaurant—remains one of Portland's best-hidden secrets. Oysters are a respectable $2.50, sure, but put your money on the $7 slaw dog. Does $7 not feel cheap for a hot dog? Order the damn thing, and discover it to be the the city's best frankfurter—an Olympia Provisions sausage that has been smoked in-house to bring out a torrent of meat flavor. Other treats include tempura green beans or a truly excellent duck liver pâté on toast for $5.