Conquistador has the best bar nachos in the city of Portland. There are quirkier renditions, bigger ones, and cheaper ones. But for the money, and for your taste buds—with five different salsas from which to choose, Mexican white cheese on top; and fresh, warm chips as a base for an ungodly array of non-meat toppings—your heaven is here, in a bar devoted to free jukeboxes, smoking on the patio and ironic appreciations of velvet Spaniards.