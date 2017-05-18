SE
QuarterWorld
4811 SE Hawthorne Blvd.
In a liquored-up palace with a giant, musically synchronized Tesla coil, 34 pinball games from Black Hole to The Sopranos do time with twice as many button smashers.
NW
Ground Kontrol
125 NW 5th Ave.
The original barcade nudged itself one location over—expanding into the former Backspace while the original gets a face job. Either way, you can still drink beer and play Battletoads.
NE
Billy Ray's
2216 NE Martin Luther King Jr Blvd.
Portland's most convincing replica of a dive bar also has its most blessed hidden patio, hidden upper deck and least expected pinball arcade.
N
Crow Bar
3954 N Mississippi Ave.
Did you know North Portland is Portland's shittiest pinball quadrant? Well, Crow Bar's got Aerosmith, Game of Thrones and The Sopranos.
SW
Shanghai Tunnel
211 SW Ankeny Ave.
Play pinball inside a basement tunnel once used for smuggling drugs!
Comments