Or, take Century's vintage furnishings, which give it something of a midmod futurist touch. You may notice the off-white fleur de lis-patterned tin pressed against the back bar—found in an old brothel in Redmond and pressed flat under the wheel of Janulis' pickup truck. The wooden chandeliers are vintage, and the wooden latticework covering the speakers and windows is made from leftover mahogany. Those wooden bleachers are reproduced from an old wooden bench now stored in a crawl space. "We believe it's from an old bowling alley from the '30s and '40s," says Janulis. "We took it apart and had it computer mapped."