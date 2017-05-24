Crackerjacks

(2788 NW Thurman St., 503-222-9069.)

Choice is a tyrant. At little Slabtown bar Crackerjacks, you never have to make one. For $7, you receive a flight of three Jell-O shots prettier than some birthday cakes—three-deep ginned- or vodka'd-up versions of strawberry cheesecake, orange cream, banana coconut cream or Key lime, gussied up with various combinations of sprinkles, cookie crumbs and whipped cream.