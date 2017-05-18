Partly on the strength of that world-beating $6 burger (see page 31), Imperial is one of the more pleasant bars in downtown. The $4 chicken liver pâté melts into unctuous abandon—truly one of the greatest luxuries you could ever get in the city of Portland under $5. The happy hour rotates a bit, but the best deal is also the most consistent: the $5 price on an excellent draft Vieux Carré. It's all liquor—and alllll goooood.