Imperial
(410 SW Broadway, 503-228-7222, imperialpdx.com.)
Happy hour after 10 pm Sunday-Thursday, after 11 pm Friday-Saturday.
Partly on the strength of that world-beating $6 burger (see page 31), Imperial is one of the more pleasant bars in downtown. The $4 chicken liver pâté melts into unctuous abandon—truly one of the greatest luxuries you could ever get in the city of Portland under $5. The happy hour rotates a bit, but the best deal is also the most consistent: the $5 price on an excellent draft Vieux Carré. It's all liquor—and alllll goooood.
La Moule
(2500 SE Clinton St., 971-339-2822, lamoulepdx.com.)
Happy hour 5-6 pm and 10 pm-midnight daily.
At late-night happy hour at blue-tinged shells-and-frites Belgian Tribute bar La Moule, you can get the mussels for $10—in slightly smaller form than the voluminous $17 dish—alongside a $7 Old Fashioned and $5 rosé. If you're not looking to drink much, there are also $2 half pints of Bavik Pilsner. But always get the pork rinds. They are the size of a love letter, fluffy and covered in espelette pepper. And they're $3 at happy hour.
Little Bird
(215 SW 6th Ave., 503-688-5952. littlebirdbistro.com. )
Happy hour 2:30-5 pm (6 pm in bar) Monday-Saturday, 10 pm-midnight Monday-Saturday and 5 pm-midnight Sunday.
Le Pigeon's technically less-fancy sister restaurant is always good for one of the best sit-down meals in town, but true heads come for the incredible happy hour, when the excellent double Brie burger is just $5 (see page 31), house cocktails are $3 off, and Blue Pool oysters descend to a mere $1.75.
Kachka
(720 SE Grand Ave., 503-235-0059, kachkapdx.com.)
Happy hour 4-6 pm and 10 pm-midnight daily.
After 10 pm, Kachka is one of the very best bars in a neighborhood of bars, with a $12 drinking board named after chef Bonnie's dad, Slava, and packed with cured meats and cheeses and pickles, plus $2 fish jerky, $5 mussels, and a bowl of Siberian pelmeni dumplings for just $9. All of these things pair quite well with a $5 Moscow mule or a $9 100-milliliter serving (about three 1-ounce shots) of house-infused vodka, from horseradish to sea buckthorn berry to cacao nib or dill.
Bartini
(2108 NW Glisan St., 503-224-7919, bartinipdx.com.)
Happy Hour 3:30-6:30 pm, 10 pm-close daily; all day Monday.
Stem-glass haven Bartini is like Portland's own little Sex and the City bus tour. Drinks are $4 during happy hour, which is most of the hours Bartini is open, and on each you should expect sweetness and possibly a flower or sprig of mint. The Gorgonzola-Brie fondue is the best food item, and it's easily shareable. Skip the $6 cheeseburger, but definitely get the $3 mashed potatoes in a martini glass, served with a wedge of Brie.
