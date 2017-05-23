Just $5.75 for two eggs; hash browns or O'Briens; and a choice of a biscuit, toast or pancakes. Just $2.50 for a pint of PBR or a tallboy of PBR, Hamm's, Olympia or Rainier. This legendary inner-eastside diner is Old Portland's platonic idea of pre-noon power drinking, and the scene is straight out of Serpico, with surly old-schoolers occupying both sides of the bar at the oddest hours. But the $5.75 breakfast special is OK at best. The option to sub in a pancake alongside eggs and O'Briens is respectable, but the flavor was lacking once the sizzle of onion took a backseat to the grease that coated the rest of the meal.