He gets equally rhapsodic talking about wine. Although the classic literature he read as a child caused him to romanticize the idea of wine from a young age, it wasn't until he started throwing parties at the Odditorium and entertaining the likes of the Strokes and David Bowie that he truly became a "wine person." A seller once told him he had "the palate of an old French man," and recommended an $80 Bordeaux—an extravagance at the time.