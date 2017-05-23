Rue
(1005 SE Ankeny St.)
Before 6 pm and after 9 pm Tuesday-Saturday.
The bar at Rue has suddenly become our favorite oyster hall in town—prone to offering excellent varietals like Shigoku, Blue Pool and Hama Hama that are steeply discounted most hours they're open, paired with genuinely excellent cocktails at $2 off and excellent panisse. The best with oysters? Probably a truly magical Rox, Tonic, Juice, Magic ($8 at happy hour) mixing gin, Calvados, Bonal and tonic with an aromatic sprig of thyme or rosemary. Shell prices just went up to $1.50 from a dollar, and are still well worth it.
Jacqueline
(2039 SE Clinton St.)
5-7 pm Tuesday-Saturday.
Jacqueline is the only dollar oyster we're aware of in the city of Portland between 6 and 7 pm most days—that magic hour between when you leave the office and are expected to be home–and at this Steve Zissou-monikered seafood restaurant in the former St. Jack space, those $12 dozens pair up nicely with $2 Rainiers if you're cheap, or a beautifully expansive cocktail menu that includes an Equinox ($11), mixing V.S. cognac with multiple amaros and a hint of maple sweetness.
EaT: An Oyster Bar
(3808 N Williams Ave.)
3-5 pm daily and all day Tuesday.
Mark Tuesday on the calendar. After closing the Parish, the owners of EaT promised a $1 oyster happy hour—and they have delivered like motherfuckers, throwing them down from 3 to 5 pm every day but also all evening Tuesday, with a recent selection of dollar oysters including Eld Inlets and Hammersleys. Tack on a shooter or two—EaT does them better than anyone in town—and you're in Scotch.
St. Jack
(1610 NW 23rd Ave.)
4-5 pm Sunday-Thursday.
Not only the former St. Jack, but also the current one has dollar oysters these days. Alongside a $6 fried chicken happy-hour sandwich (see page TK), you can get fried chicken's natural complement: oysters for a dollar, most recently a delicate selection of Miyagis (really just another term for Pacific oysters), served here with pickled onions rather than the usual mignonette. The decent house white is a mere $5 for a generous pour at happy hour, making this a surprisingly economical stopover.
RingSide Fish House
(838 SW Park Ave.)
3 pm-close Monday.
Or—wait—mark Mondays on the calendar. Portland's only downtown dollar oyster happens at the seafood-centric outpost of Portland's most happy-hour-friendly steakhouse, smack in the center of the Park Blocks. Life is nice.
