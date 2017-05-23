The bar at Rue has suddenly become our favorite oyster hall in town—prone to offering excellent varietals like Shigoku, Blue Pool and Hama Hama that are steeply discounted most hours they're open, paired with genuinely excellent cocktails at $2 off and excellent panisse. The best with oysters? Probably a truly magical Rox, Tonic, Juice, Magic ($8 at happy hour) mixing gin, Calvados, Bonal and tonic with an aromatic sprig of thyme or rosemary. Shell prices just went up to $1.50 from a dollar, and are still well worth it.