Don't settle for mini-Gorham spot Pollo Bravo, which opened last year. And don't wait an hour for a table, either. Two years ago, chef John Gorham installed a couple of standing "tapas bars" at famously overbusy Toro, right by the door. Even on a Friday, if you're willing to stand while you eat, you can waltz in to enjoy a $5 glass of Asturian Trabanco sidra, along with with those justly famous crisp patatas bravas ($5) that come on as the world's most delicate dirty fries, jamon croquetas ($7) of lovely warmth and contrasting texture, and raw-cured sobrasada meat with light honey ($8). And then you can bounce.