For the purposes of this guide, a bar is defined as any place you would happily grab a drink without eating—but where the food kind of makes you want to order a drink.
It must have a bar inside where you'd feel comfortable ponying up solo, but should be equally amenable to talking way too loudly with your friend from out of town. Which is to say, the spots in this guide are all comfortable warehouses for souls.
This directory is home to our favorite 100 bars in the city. In the belief that bars are Portland's most accurate repositories of history, we've listed them in reverse-chronological order from the date they opened. Start with the new, and end with the old.
Comments