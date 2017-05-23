Don't look now, but the far west side has gotten very beery. In the former Joe's Burgers on B2H, across from Jack's Tap Room and Quarterback Bar, ABV has a newish sister pub, IBU Public House—a massive, split-level beer barn with a digital board advertising the contents of 36 tapped kegs, including edgy options like Knee Deep's 13.1-percent-ABV Hop-De-Ranged Quad IPA and an Ex Novo beer dry-hopped with Sour Patch Kids. The same way an old dive might have signs for Blitz or Miller Lite, IBU has hung a series of custom-looking banners touting the logos of craft brewers Oakshire, Ecliptic and Breakside.