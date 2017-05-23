4439 SW Beaverton-Hillsdale Highway, 971-254-9558, ibupdx.com. Food happy hour 4-6 pm daily.
Established: December 2015
Don't look now, but the far west side has gotten very beery. In the former Joe's Burgers on B2H, across from Jack's Tap Room and Quarterback Bar, ABV has a newish sister pub, IBU Public House—a massive, split-level beer barn with a digital board advertising the contents of 36 tapped kegs, including edgy options like Knee Deep's 13.1-percent-ABV Hop-De-Ranged Quad IPA and an Ex Novo beer dry-hopped with Sour Patch Kids. The same way an old dive might have signs for Blitz or Miller Lite, IBU has hung a series of custom-looking banners touting the logos of craft brewers Oakshire, Ecliptic and Breakside.
The food menu includes calamari, an Uruguayan-style steak sandwich, beer-infused tiramisu and burgers of elk, lamb and regular ol' cow. The space is big and woody, the service is aggressively friendly and the crowd is much more suburban than you'd find at a typical Southeast spot. If you live in the neighborhood, chances are this place is old news to you. If you're driving between Hillsdale and Beaverton, it's a spot to know.
Bar story: When Joe's Burgers closed, the old regulars were convinced the new place would be a McMenamins—maybe because out here, that's what 'beer bar" used to mean?
Comments