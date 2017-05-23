Just as every every intricate chandelier and authentic beer glass is custom-built or brought from Germany by owner Dan Hart, that massive pork shoulder is brined for five days and slow-roasted for most of another until the meat's flavor is near-herbal in its intensity. What makes the dish great is also what makes Stammtisch great: There are no half-steps, no shortcuts. The pork-and-veal currywurst ($6) is a meticulously crafted portal to Berlin, and that echt-German beer list is updated regularly with new imports previously unseen in this country, whether rebel brewers Freigeist or seasonals from centuries-old Ayinger. Previous German-style spots in town have been glorified theme parks. Stammtisch is both Portland's best German restaurant and its best German bar by a mile.