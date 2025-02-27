Brace yourself, Portland parents. Summer is around the corner, and your mini-mes are about to have a whole lot of free time on their hands. What to do with them? We’re here to help with our Summer Camp Guide. The following camps offer an assortment of options in the arts, the sciences, the outdoors, or even tech fields! Rest assured there is something for every kid in this year’s Guide.
Summer’s Coming—Here’s Our List of Where You Can Send Your Kids to Have Some Fun
Our Summer Camp Guide has something for everyone.
Sign Up Your Little One to Become a Member of the Wolfpack
Opal Creek Expeditions Brings Youth and Adults to the Great Outdoors
Saturday Academy’s Next Generation Summer Programs Offer Involved and Energetic Learning Opportunities
Grow, Learn, and Have Fun Outdoors With Tryon Forest Adventures
St. Mary’s Academy Camps Are Filled With Hands-On Activities
Brainbox Science Offers Imaginative STEAM and Critical Thinking Camps
Ditch the Devices at Portland Waldorf School
Echo Theater Company Promises an Action-Packed Summer Fun!
JA BizTown Summer Camps Are Action-Packed and Immersive
Sellwood Community House Summer Camp Is Nine Timeless Weeks of Fun!
Kids Can Find Inspiration at Portland Drama Club’s Summer Camps
Get Your Little Ones to Join Portland Ultimate This Summer
Hang With Hagrid and More at Northwest Children’s Theater and School
Take Your Kids to the (Bouldering) Gym This Summer
