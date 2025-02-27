Summer’s Coming—Here’s Our List of Where You Can Send Your Kids to Have Some Fun

Our Summer Camp Guide has something for everyone.

By Promotions

Brace yourself, Portland parents. Summer is around the corner, and your mini-mes are about to have a whole lot of free time on their hands. What to do with them? We’re here to help with our Summer Camp Guide. The following camps offer an assortment of options in the arts, the sciences, the outdoors, or even tech fields! Rest assured there is something for every kid in this year’s Guide.

Willamette Week’s reporting has concrete impacts that change laws, force action from civic leaders, and drive compromised politicians from public office. Support WW's journalism today.