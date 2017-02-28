But at Eugene brewery Alesong, it goes the other way around. Since Brian Coombs and Matt Van Wyk—the former barrel master and brewer from Oakshire brewing, respectively—set out on their own with Brian's brother Doug Coombs in 2015, Alesong has gotten immediate props for its barrel-aged sour, farmhouse and wild beers, pocketing a coveted gold at the Great American Beer Festival for its Touch of Brett farmhouse.