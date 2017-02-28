Ancestry juxtaposes a nautical theme and a focus on the desert. Specifically, on beer deserts. The operation started in Tualatin, where Ancestry still runs a production facility and taproom. But last summer it opened a satellite taproom in beer-thirsty Sellwood. Expect to find three or four IPAs—one named Piney, the others tilting piney. Otherwise, the focus is on traditional styles, with a hard English lean, including a malty ESB, a fruity mild and a brown porter that splits the difference between the more familiar brown and more robust American take on porter. The food menu includes a half-dozen burgers and better-than-average fish 'n' chips battered in that ESB.