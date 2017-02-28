Most of Red Ox's beers are made to order, designed for weddings or other parties by partners Adam Amato and Matt Shelby for customers who want something maltier and more exotic than a signature cocktail for their special day. If you want to sample the milk stout without buying the cow, be prepared to search—I finally tracked their Moontower Cascadian Dark Ale down at the Growlerie in far-flung Progress Ridge. That particular beer had an oxidation note that could pass for purposeful, offset by tongue-scraping bitterness.