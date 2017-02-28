The oafish branding couldn't be more at odds with the Portland aesthetic, just reading the food menu can cause mild angiotensin, and it signed with a distributor who already has two macho, hop-forward breweries. But Fat Head's has a stack of medals to testify to its prowess—not to mention taking both first and second place in our blind tasting of the city's IPAs last year. The best part? The IPAs are just the opening salvo. Dig deeper into the beer list, and you'll be impressed by everything from a decedent, deep Belgian chocolate stout or any of the off-kilter barrel beers, which come from wood painstakingly collected by brewer Mike Hunsaker, who just left to open his own spot in Camas called Grains of Wrath. Without Hunsaker, there's a chance Fat Head tumbles. We really hope it doesn't.