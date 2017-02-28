That beer starts out cloyingly sweet. After it's brewed, it goes through Pfriem's centrifuge—a device used to filter the solids from beer by spinning it at extreme speed—rare at craft breweries because it costs as much as an actual Ferrari—and into brite tanks. Some of it goes into neutral oak wine barrels while the rest now goes into foeders. The 2017 release, which came out just a few weeks ago, is the first vintage made with the foeders—the version that wowed us in 2016 was all barrels. And as far as we're concerned, the barrels are perfect.