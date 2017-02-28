Though Upright initially made its name on limited-distribution farmhouse wheats and saisons, it has also become one of the city's greatest homes to sours and wilds. British and German styles like the Scottish ale and Baltic porter are worth checking out on tap, and, for true geeks, the tasting room is the best resource for one-off experimental and very-small-batch, barrel-aged brews available by the bottle, like the wine-graped Oregon Native, one of our favorite 10 beers of the year, the unendingly excellent Shades made with Rainier cherries, and the annual Fantasia brew made with peaches. Just be sure to bring cash—that old-school register in the corner isn't just for decoration.