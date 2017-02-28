Some of Vancouver's best beer is here, in a tiny cafe decorated with etched metal WPA posters that signal its brewer's former career in lithography. At Trusty, you'll find seven taps of head brewer Gary Paul's beers, plus a generous menu of pizza and bar classics like pulled pork and nachos. Paul's Corner Window IPA is a classic West Coaster, big and Citra-hop-juicy with a prominent bitter finish, a wallop of a beer that a panel of industry insiders and brewers judged the best in Vancouver last April, only three months after Trusty opened its doors. The Warm Wishes winter ale is an excellent take on a usually dull style, resplendent with dark caramel and a crisp grain finish. And you can run that down the line: Paul's beers are bursting with flavor, and you get them in a central space with a generous happy hour sporting $4 poppers and $3 pints. If you're doing a booze tour of the 'Couv, this is the one spot you can't miss.