"I wanted to do something that didn't have any brewer's yeast at all. We wanted the flavor of the pinot noir to come through," says Ganum. "It's just some orchard culture ramped up with some grape juice. It was an active yeast, basically fermented wine. We dumped in whatever amount of orchard yeast we thought was appropriate, just sighted it out, bunged them up, got the barrels back together—it was really kind of a pain in the ass—and came back to the brewery. The wort went right on top."