For beer so awesome, Awesome Ales is tough to track down outside of Plew's Brews in St. Johns. Plew's is under newish ownership, and is now the kind of place where you may wish to walk in for a drink at 4:30 pm, only to have a green-dreadlocked crust punk with a dog tell you the bar hasn't opened yet because the owner isn't there and no one else can work the register. It's also the kind of place where you may visit on a Friday evening to discover a comedy open-mic where an Australian woman bombs to a crowd of five in a cash-only bar that smells like a cigarette farted. Awesome brewer David Lederfine is a veteran of the local beer scene, having previously run a well-liked beer bar called Snake and Weasel. Hopefully he finds a better place to present his beers in the year to come.