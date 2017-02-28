So this time I went with Upright's Alex Ganum, whose taste I trust over pretty much anybody's. "Forget everything you know about this beer," he says. "Most people's experience with this beer is in a bottle, which is not the same, or at a bar with shitty tap lines, and this beer really suffers in shitty beer lines. I've never had it like I've had it here. It just tastes…." Ganum trails off, a faraway look in his eye. He's right, though—you haven't really had America's Original Hefeweizen® until you've had it fresh at the pub, where it's extra soft and the haze takes on an ethereal quality. So get the Hefe, along with whatever small-batch stuff they're pouring from the pilot brewery, all of which is well-crafted and very fresh.