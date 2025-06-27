Oregon Summer Guide 2025 is Here

We don’t need to tell you that this summer will be hot. Weather watchers who haven’t been slashed by DOGE predict 2025 will be another broiling year. Portland is likely heading into its fifth consecutive summer with 20 days of temperatures of 90 degrees or higher, and another destructive Northwest forest fire season has already begun.Let’s face the reality: We’re living in a hot zone politically, culturally, meteorologically. We understand the temptation to confine yourself to a darkened room with a cool towel on your forehead and White Lotus streaming in the background. And many in town are primed to do just that: The percentage of Portland homes with air conditioning nearly doubled from 2011 to 2019, from 41% to 78%.

But you don’t need to retreat. This is the time to embrace the summer’s heat and soak up the sun’s restorative and life-giving energy. Yes, our summers swelter more than they used to, but you might as well get used to it. And look on the bright side: Hot days make cooling off that much more pleasurable. In fact, experiences contrasting hot and cold may be the secret to happiness; it’s certainly the secret to any number of life-shaping forces. In this 2025 guide to Oregon Summer, we invite you to explore them. From the earth-shattering wonders of our region’s volcanoes to the alchemy of glassmaking, the marvels of the High Desert, and the fantasy-inspiring majesty of the Oregon Dunes, you won’t go wrong if you look to the power of the sun. We’ll tempt you outside with a look at Portland’s surprisingly robust hat culture, wide selections of warm-weather drinks, hot sauces, and sexy reads. We’ve also recommended plenty of places for a summer soak or splash.Fuel your spirits, explore your world, and thrill, taste, and revel in the magic of the season.

This is your guide to living your life to the hottest this summer; we’ll get down to business in the fall.

This story is part of Oregon Summer Magazine, Willamette Week’s annual guide to the summer months, this year focused on making the most of and beating the heat. It is free and can be found all over Portland beginning Sunday, June 29, 2025. Find a copy at one of the locations noted on this map before they all get picked up! Read more from Oregon Summer magazine online here.