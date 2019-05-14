WHAT TO KNOW:
- The Oregon Senate yesterday passed an historic $2 billion corporate tax increase that lawmakers say will bolster Oregon’s schools. To get Republicans back in the Capitol for a tax vote, Dems traded away a bill that ends non-medical exemptions for families who choose not to vaccinate their children.
- The acting principal of Wilson High School resigned this week after WW asked Portland Public Schools if she was being investigated for taking narcotics from the high school’s evidence room.
- Portland personal-injury lawyer Lori Deveny was indicted yesterday on federal fraud charges. WW first reported in January on allegations that Deveny had stolen hundreds of thousands of dollars in legal settlements awarded to her clients.
- The U.S. Supreme Court yesterday declined to hear a 2015 lawsuit filed by oil industry leaders, which challenged Oregon’s authority to enforce the Clean Fuel Standard, a policy aimed at decreasing transportation emissions.
- Uber and Lyft today launched a new feature at the Portland International Airport aimed at speeding up pickup times. It’s now first-come-first-serve.
- Here’s what one day with the squad that removes needles and feces from downtown Portland streets is like.
WHERE TO WATCH THE GAME:
- The Blazers are showing road games against the Warriors outdoors in the Rose Quarter on a 30-foot LED screen. The parties are free. Home game tickets? That’s another story.
STYLE NOTES:
- We asked the city’s best-dressed residents: What is your favorite thing about spring? Here’s what they had to say.
To get daily news round-ups like this in your inbox every morning, subscribe to our Daily Primer newsletter.
Comments