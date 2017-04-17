This small, modern store on the outer eastside is a bargain hunter's paradise. You will not pay more than $12 for a gram of top-shelf flower, and if you're really broke you can snag a preroll for around 7 bucks. If you find something you like, a half-ounce of strains like Raspberry Kush or Webster will only set you back $100. For those enjoying bold fragrance, try Dog Shit Cherry Pie, a descendant of Durban Poison, Grandaddy Purple and Afghani. It's always helpful when the budtender has tried literally everything on the menu, which it seems the charming young lady working the counter at the Flowershop Powellhurst has. At these prices, you can, too.
