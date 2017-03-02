Sunriver Pub is a Great Place to Drink Apres Ski

Building 4, 57100 Beaver Drive, Sunriver, 541-593-3007, sunriverbrewingcompany.com.

The vacation village of Sunriver, outside Bend, was in dire need of a friendly pub with serviceable food and beer for years. In 2012, there was a collective sigh of relief.

Sunriver's pub menu is what you want on a vacation that involves 18 holes or a spa day—burgers, fish 'n' chips, grilled steelhead and salads galore. The ingredients are locally sourced and the sauces are made in-house.

In the early days, the beer at this clean-lined, industrial-accented space was a different story. Owner Brian Cameron, an avid homebrewer, was having the beers—his own recipes, in some cases—contract-brewed in Redmond. The results were mixed.

Sunriver turned the corner hard with the arrival of head brewer Brett Thomas and the launch of its own brewing facility. Thomas, previously at Silver Moon in Bend, reined in the brewing program and quickly developed a collection of noteworthy beers, including the flagship Vicious Mosquito IPA that landed in our top 10 beers of last year.

Besides being a great place to enjoy food and a beer, Sunriver Pub is a great people-watching spot in either ski season or during the hot high-desert summers.

