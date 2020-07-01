Summers in Oregon typically seem to end as soon as they begin.
This year, summer was over before it even commenced. Way back in May, Gov. Kate Brown extended the ban on large gatherings all the way through September. Beer festivals, gone. Outdoor concerts, no more. Street fairs and carnivals, canceled. In other words, the very things some of us live for all year long were sent, as are we, into a form of hibernation.
It even made the small rituals of our few sun-soaked months—the backyard barbecues, the neighborhood stoop hangs—high-risk propositions.
But we've got news for you: The season can still be saved.
More than any summer, you're eager not only to get out of your home, but get the hell out of the city altogether. Want to boost your spirits and physical health? Go outdoors.
If your favorite hike in the Gorge is still off limits, we've got a roundup of open but lesser-known treks to six stunning waterfalls (page 14), along with tips on pandemic trail etiquette (page 16).
Preferred campground still closed? Take your overnight adventures to the backyard by turning it into a DIY wilderness sanctuary and skip the lengthy car ride. We tried out a new camping kit (page 13) provided by a local outdoor supply company that you can rent today, and it includes pretty much everything you would need to sleep under the stars—including the ingredients to make s'mores.
If pitching a tent sounds like too much work, we've got three unique escapes (page 11), all of which are less than 50 minutes from Portland but manage to feel a world away once you're there.
And if booking an overnight stay sounds risky, we've found ways to entertain yourself from the seat of your car: a drive-thru safari (page 17), a classic drive-in theater (page 13), and an idyllic tour of some of the state's prettiest historic covered bridges (page 12).
The summer of 2020 is going to be unlike any we've experienced before. But it doesn't have to be boring. The joys may be simpler, but they can be just as sweet.
The Vintages Offer Pint-Sized Luxury Living for Your Inner King of the Road
If Old MacDonald Had a Winery, It Would Look Like Abbey Road Farm
Island and Native American Culture Collide Beautifully in an Unlikely Port Town on the Columbia
Lane County Boasts More Covered Bridges Than Any Other West of the Mississippi. We Ranked Them.
As One of the Only Safe Ways for the Public to Gather, Newberg's 99W Drive-In Is the Hottest Nightspot in Town
With Some Campgrounds Still Closed and the Coronavirus Spreading, I Went Camping in the Only Place That Was a Safe Bet—My Backyard
We Found Trails to Six Lesser-Known Cascading Gems That Will Fulfill Your Urge to Get Wet This Summer
This One-Room Structure Now Shelters Weary Hikers and Features a Decently Stocked Pantry
Florence Has Named a Park After the Legendary 1970 Whale Explosion
Support Local Breweries by Drinking on a Recently Reopened Patio, or Take Your Beer to Go
Washington's Northwest Trek Wildlife Park Now Offers a Drive-Thru Safari. So We Tried It Out.
