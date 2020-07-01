This One-Room Structure Now Shelters Weary Hikers and Features a Decently Stocked Pantry

Directions: From Portland, take Interstate 5 south and get off at exit 282A, following the Portland-Hubbard Highway for about 1 mile. Turn left onto Arndt Road Northeast, then right onto South Arndt Road and right again onto South Barlow Road. After 2 miles, take a left onto South Lone Elder Road and then right onto Canby-Marquam Highway. You'll then veer onto South Macksburg Road and stay on it by taking three left turns over 13 miles until it reaches Oregon Route 211 north. Turn left there. Then travel less than a mile to South Wright Road and turn right. Follow that for nearly 2 miles until reaching South Feyrer Park Road and turn right. Continue straight onto South Dickey Prairie Road and follow it for nearly 5.5 miles. Make a sharp right to cross the Glen Avon Bridge and then left onto South Molalla Forest Road. After about 3.5 miles, you'll turn right into the gravel parking area for the Hardy Creek Trailhead.