Despite the fact that there are many elements signaling that inner Southeast Portland's White Owl Social Club is, like its name states, a club, you'd be hard-pressed to find another club like it. Yes, there's a doorman, a DJ and often a decade-long drink line or even weekend sidewalk line filled with young, pretty people. But that's where the similarities end. The drinks are more reasonably priced than you might expect—like the $6 Tecate-and-tequila combo and a world-beating $3 draft price during sunny happy-hour days on the mammoth rear patio that makes White Owl Portland's default day-drinking option when the sun shines hot. For the more diet-conscious crowd, almost everything on the food menu—from Buffalo-fried cauliflower to the Michigan-style chili dog—is offered with a vegetarian, vegan or gluten-free option. On that endless patio, you might find a local author privately reading short stories, young couples snuggling by the fire or a white-capped party crew whoo-ing by an outdoor DJ. White Owl accepts all. It's kind of like capitalism that way.