That Bar Bar classic burger is a somewhat ugly, wadded up and strangely wonderful thing, shrouded in a squishy potato bun from old-school Italian bakery Alessio. It contains shredded lettuce for perfect sauce delivery, Painted Hills beef and a combination of special sauce and housemade ketchup that comes off like spiced molasses. It is like fast food, but better: There's just enough lettuce crunch to counteract the overall mushiness, and a sneakily beautiful balance of acid, fat and salt. Perhaps this burger is not as ambitious or pedigreed as some—but neither is your mom, and you maybe still love her.