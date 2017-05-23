The dim, wood-paneled pub still looks like a small-town bar, but food and the energy are much improved. They now have some of the better bar pizza in town and fancy Jell-O shots that come in a flight, topped with whipped cream and Pop Rocks. Given all the changes to the neighborhood, it's a little surprising to see such an exceptional, frill-free neighborhood bar come into existence here. Score one for Old Portland: Crackerjacks is run by veteran service-industry folks who've lived in the neighborhood for decades, and made the place they wanted.