In the newly reopened space, the delightfully kitschy barroom looks pretty much the same. The chalkboard beer list has been enlarged, but the lineup has the same peerless quality we've come to expect (like the wonderful AleSmith Vietnamese coffee stout and an excellent cloudy IPA from Block 15 on our visit). The food menu, meanwhile, has been overhauled—the squeaky cheese is just the tip of the iceberg. There's still fancy Chex mix and soft pretzels, but there's also a charcuterie board ($15) with local sausages, cherry jam and mostarda, a radicchio salad ($10) and a smoked brisket sandwich ($12). The buttermilk fried chicken ($15) with creamy mashed potatoes and a rich, herby tarragon gravy impressed us most of all. It is, Pederson says, the spot she always wanted to run. It also happens to be the sort of beer bar we're really excited to have.