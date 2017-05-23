No Oregon brewery has ever had a year like Great Notion. On New Year's Day of 2016, three homebrew buddies with no professional experience or training took over a tiny, forgotten brewpub space on Northeast Alberta Street. A year later, it's the most discussed, debated and imitated brewery in the state, having completely changed the conversation around IPA. The magic is in the yeast, cultivated from East Coast Heady Topper and Hill Farmstead by guru James Dugan. Dugan, an active beer trader, cultivated the yeast for his own homebrew because he wanted to drink more juicy, cloudy New England-style IPA than he could practically acquire via UPS. Neighbor-turned-business partner Andy Miller started hanging out and helping brew, and next thing you know Dugan was leveraging his house to contract the massive amount of Citra and Mosaic hops they needed to take their Juice Jr. and Ripe IPAs commercial. They can't make enough of either, so very little of Great Notion's beer ever escapes the packed-to-the-gills taproom.