Despite offering boozy slushies and indie-rock shows that often tend toward the psychedelic or the threateningly abrasive, Southeast Morrison Street's Holocene is maybe the best spot to go for some bump-and-grind—especially outside the Old Town zone. There's a photo booth and tall white ceilings, and it's really one of the only appropriate places in the city to do Molly on a random Saturday night. Beware that it's sweaty and you'll probably see the younger sibling of someone you went to high school with, which isn't always great.