1001 SE Morrison St, 239-7639, holocene.org. 9 pm-2:30 am Friday-Saturday, 8:30 pm-2:30 am Wednesday-Thursday. Closed Sunday-Tuesday, except for events. Aperitivo hour 5-8 pm Friday: snacks and a DJ.
Established: June 2003
Despite offering boozy slushies and indie-rock shows that often tend toward the psychedelic or the threateningly abrasive, Southeast Morrison Street's Holocene is maybe the best spot to go for some bump-and-grind—especially outside the Old Town zone. There's a photo booth and tall white ceilings, and it's really one of the only appropriate places in the city to do Molly on a random Saturday night. Beware that it's sweaty and you'll probably see the younger sibling of someone you went to high school with, which isn't always great.
If you're trying to get "turnt" and then hit up Sizzle Pie, go here, if not for any reason other than that they host a "Beyoncé Nicki Rihanna Night" and "Cake for Drake," where they gave out cake for Drake's birthday. There are cocktails with names like "Claire's Knee" and "Kiss Kiss Bangkok," but the only real acceptable drink to get is a blueberry and lavender vodka lemonade slushie ($7). If you've been ordering something else, you're doing it wrong.
Bar story: Started in 2003 in a converted auto-parts warehouse, Holocene began as one of the only spots to bring national-caliber electronic acts to Portland following the fast demise of the B Complex. It remains such.
