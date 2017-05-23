This Cleveland-born brewery, which opened its first and so far only offshoot in the Pearl in 2014, specializes in big, hoppy beers along with football-sized sandwiches and smoked Buffalo wings. The oafish branding couldn't be more at odds with the Portland aesthetic, and just reading the food menu can cause mild angiotensin. But Fat Head's has a stack of beer medals to testify to its prowess—not to mention that its Semper FiPA and IBUsive took both first and second place in our blind tasting of the city's IPAs last year. The best part? The IPAs are just the opening salvo.