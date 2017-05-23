14154 SE Division St., 503-761-2030. 11 am-11 pm Monday-Thursday, 11 am-2:30 am Friday, 10:30 am-2:30 am Saturday, 10 am-11 pm Sunday. Happy hour 4-6 pm daily: $2.50 wells and domestics.
Established: 1957
Now in its third generation of family ownership, the Pink Feather is many things to many people. For those huddled around the booths lined with disheveled dark-pink fabric in the dining room of this deep Southeast Division Street roadhouse, it's a karaoke spot known for cheap well drinks, minimal supervision and the best broasted chicken in East Portland that isn't Sadie Mae's.
For the roughshod mix of boozy locals and newly displaced inner-east siders gathered in the lounge on a recent Friday evening, it's an ersatz tiki lounge hosting a theremin-toting surf band called WaveSauce. The tiki vibes begin and end with a decorative paper surfboard that says "TIKI" and the evening's $8 mai tai special, with most of the regulars—and gee, were there a lot of them—opting for bottles of Coors Light yanked from an ice-filled tub (the bar has no taps) to accompany frequent trips between the bustling smoking patio and the fire pit in the middle of the lounge. Get friendly with the bartenders if you expect to get a drink in under five minutes, which shouldn't take long when this inevitably becomes your local watering hole as we collectively decide life in the numbers ain't half bad.
Bar story: It's uncertain when he'll show up, but anyone who's spent any time at the Pink Feather knows an impromptu visit from an Elvis impersonator is always a possibility.
Comments