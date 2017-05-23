For the roughshod mix of boozy locals and newly displaced inner-east siders gathered in the lounge on a recent Friday evening, it's an ersatz tiki lounge hosting a theremin-toting surf band called WaveSauce. The tiki vibes begin and end with a decorative paper surfboard that says "TIKI" and the evening's $8 mai tai special, with most of the regulars—and gee, were there a lot of them—opting for bottles of Coors Light yanked from an ice-filled tub (the bar has no taps) to accompany frequent trips between the bustling smoking patio and the fire pit in the middle of the lounge. Get friendly with the bartenders if you expect to get a drink in under five minutes, which shouldn't take long when this inevitably becomes your local watering hole as we collectively decide life in the numbers ain't half bad.