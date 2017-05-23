When it opened in 2011 as the waiting room bar for the now-departed Beaker & Flask, Rum Club was, uh, rummy. Though still loosely tropical in name and spirit, with a full page of cane-based cocktails, it's outgrown the shtick to become one of the finest cocktail spots in town, by any jigger. The decor is tropical minimalist, with an African mahogany bar surrounded by leggy chairs.