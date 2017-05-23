The Al Hirschfeld mural, once forgotten, now presides as if it always had, in a bar whose paneling makes it look like a drunken dad's drinking den. The $14 prime rib on Wednesday, meanwhile, is surprisingly excellent, as are the Filipino-inspired lumpia that grace the pu-pu platter. The midcentury-tiki-esque cocktails are sugary and ill-advised, perhaps, but the simple pours are blessedly loose-wristed, the DJs skewed toward the classic and psychedelic, and the crowd consisting of an equal-parts mix of service industry, old-school barflies and beautiful 23-year-olds—which is to say, it is a perfect crowd.