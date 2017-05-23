927 SE Morrison St., 503-231-1606, sassysbar.com. Craft beers $2.50 from 10:30 am to 7 pm.
Established: 2001
Not so long ago, there was a legitimate debate about the best strip club in Portland. That's ended through closures and atrophy, along with the continued excellence of this Southeast Morrison Street stripper dive. Though they have three stages and a two-story pole worked by dancers that trend tattooed and flexible, Sassy's remains one of the city's most laid-back nudie bars. You're likely to find at least one woman for every two men at Sassy's, brought in by the casual vibe or the $2.50 pints of craft beer, which go from opening to 7 pm.
The main bar, where all the action is unless it's an extra-busy night, is a narrow black box with two stages. There's also a more relaxed side room with its own stage and a large, well-used back smoking patio. If it's a Friday or Saturday, the only beef with Sassy's is it gets too busy—check out Devils Point on Southeast Foster Road, which has a similar vibe but much lighter crowds.
Bar story: Beer guys call this "Jimmy's office," because Point Blank beer rep "Gentleman" Jimmy Speak is a frequent flyer, and the reason Sassy's is pounding kegs of Boneyard and Barley Brown's. Take it easy around Gentleman Jimmy—he's more Sonny than Michael.
Comments