Not so long ago, there was a legitimate debate about the best strip club in Portland. That's ended through closures and atrophy, along with the continued excellence of this Southeast Morrison Street stripper dive. Though they have three stages and a two-story pole worked by dancers that trend tattooed and flexible, Sassy's remains one of the city's most laid-back nudie bars. You're likely to find at least one woman for every two men at Sassy's, brought in by the casual vibe or the $2.50 pints of craft beer, which go from opening to 7 pm.