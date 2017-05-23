The only two gay strip clubs in the country that offer full nudity—Stag and Silverado—are both located in Portland, and the rate of cross-employment between the two reads like the twin Uber and Lyft stickers on a Prius. At Stag, my ripped, shirtless bartender offered me a free "Barbie shot" if I quoted him as saying, "It never rains in Stag." So there you are. But whatever the weather, Stag offers much more atmosphere than the grittier strip club down the way. With its deer taxidermy, Christopher David-designed upholstery and wall of bottles, Stag is a gentleman's gentleman's club—Multnomah Whiskey Library with male nudity. Stag also offers a host of weekly traditions aside from men who show you their penises every night after 9 pm: Throwback Thursdays bring together drag and hits from the 1980s to the aughts, while TESTIFY! Brunch is a Sunday melding of drag and breakfast. If you're not into strippers, Stag also includes a yuppie bar in back called Stag Annex, which kicks out karaoke on Monday nights. Robyn, anyone?