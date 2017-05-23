While the barroom decor hints the prevailing ethos in ways both cool (the New Wave-era Trouser Press pages glued to restroom walls) and endearingly High Fidelity (a Ramones-themed Blitzkreig Bop, $8, blends Kahlúa and espresso vodka with porter), the bar is perhaps best understood from outside its walls, amid the sidewalk-flooding overflow during the occasional rock show by bands who'd usually play to five times the capacity. Star Bar, like the very best nightspots, fosters the promise of aspirational bonhomie—it is a safe space that feels dangerous, feeding the delusion it's an ongoing private party thrown only for you and your presumptive new friends. We are all of us drinking near the gutter, but some bars are looking at the stars.