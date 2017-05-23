The farthest fringes of Southwest Portland drift along as nebulous riverlands—vestigial pockets of failed urbanity bisected by highways whose travelers are less and less interested in roadside attractions. When iconic nearby contemporaries like Hi Hat and Henry Ford's began to disappear, Chinese spot Happy Fortune survived by shifting focus from dining to drinking, while allowing their teeming lounge crowds to overtake the outsized and underserved restaurant. Despite boasting the best prices by far (a "happy meal" serves up a pint of PBR and shot of whiskey for $5.50) along a stretch of Southwest Barbur Boulevard overrun by claptrap weekly-rate motels, Happy Fortune juggles an oddly congenial hotpot of upscale transients, Lewis & Clark undergrads, amiable suburbanites drinking through the commute, and an enviable corps of die-hard regulars.