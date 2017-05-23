The World Famous Kenton Club is world famous for a reason, and the reason is Raquel Welch. If you sit everywhere in this former North Portland honky-tonk and rumble-ready biker joint, you will eventually sit where the sex bomb of the '70s once threatened to pick a drunken catfight back in 1972, when she was filming the roller-derby epic Kansas City Bomber. Thereafter, the Kenton Club appended "World Famous" to its name, in permanent memorial. The Club—home to one of the city's great smoking porches that is always used for that purpose, and some of the most intricate woodwork in the city amid its paneling—is one of Portland's last bars to still have hair on its chest and a swagger in its boots, although the music's now punk rock because that's what country and blues used to be. The beer is cheap, the music's almost always free from Thursday to Sunday, and somebody's always spilled some beer. It used to be a bit more rough-and-ready in here, but even slightly cleaned up for the new karaoke-and-game-night crowds, it remains lovingly imperfect in every way that matters.