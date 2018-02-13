7. Because we now have a mountain bike park in the city…
A year ago, Portland mountain bikers had only a third of a square mile they could call their own.
Now, they have 25 acres.
After 12 years of planning, fundraising and bureaucratic process, Gateway Green opened last June. Initiated by volunteers, the plan was designed to solve two problems: revive a vacant lot sandwiched between I-205 and I-84 that once housed a county jail, and create a park for Portland's trailless off-road cyclists. Before Gateway Green, the only single-track mountain bike trail in the city was a sliver in Forest Park. Cyclists briefly claimed River View Natural Area as an unofficial mountain bike park until they were officially banned in 2015.
Now that it's finally here, it's glorious. There's single-track trails through trees and one that snakes down a big, grassy hill. There are dirt pump tracks, a cement pump track. There are beginner-level jumps all the way up to massive, expert-level jumps. Best of all, you can bike to the bike playground: Gateway Green is directly off the I-205 pedestrian path, and within walking distance of a MAX stop.
It's still a work in progress. In the future, the park will have a multiuse path, will be ADA accessible and, hopefully, will have solar-powered lighting that will enable the park to stay open 24/7. Still, any improvements are just an appendage—a major missing piece in Portland's recreational cycling infrastructure is finally in place. SHANNON GORMLEY.
8. Because the show will go on…
Ten days after he watched his offices burn to the ground, Peter Bilotta sounds ebullient.
"We've been so moved and so inspired and so thrilled by the community response," says Bilotta, top executive at Chamber Music Northwest. "In a lot of ways, the tragedy hasn't been tragic at all."
The organization's offices on Southwest Macadam Boulevard burned down on the last Sunday in January. It happened during the second concert in CMNW's annual Winter Festival, one of the classical music organization's biggest ticket events.
Bilotta got a call informing him that the group's headquarters had gone up in flames. He drove to the Macadam Business Center, where firefighters were already on the scene. "I stayed until 11:30 and decided it was probably OK to go home when the third-floor offices collapsed into our second-floor offices," he says. "My office exploded. So that was probably the time when I decided, 'Yeah, I think we're done here.'"
The fire destroyed decades' worth of sheet music and vinyl and CD recordings. But less than 24 hours after the offices had been gutted, the last concert in the series went on as planned. "We're thrilled that we did," Bilotta says, "because it was an awesome concert."
The organization recently moved into temporary office space provided by BodyVox Dance. Now, it's looking for a permanent new home. "In the two-and-a-half years since we moved into Macadam Center, office lease rates have gone up between 15 and 25 percent," he says. "Nonprofits are being forced to the fringe of the metro area."
But for the most part, Bilotta sounds undaunted: "All we lost is stuff. The music, the art that we create continues on. That's really demonstrative of how wonderful Portland is as a community, and how generous Portland's art community is as well." SHANNON GORMLEY.
9. Because Portland is the playground of Japanese architect Kengo Kuma…
In October, a new vision of downtown's sleepy RiverPlace neighborhood began drifting through City Hall. The renderings showed eight pagoda-slatted towers rising as high as 400 feet above the waterfront, bristling above cascades of trees. The naturalistic spires seemed to come straight out of both Blade Runner and Avatar, an architectural boldness foreign to our city.
The plan's architect, Kengo Kuma, is one of the most celebrated architects in Japan, the author of 2020's Tokyo Olympic Stadium—an exposed, wood-latticed bird's nest that somehow manages to appear both futuristic and serene, a booming whisper announcing Japan's national identity to the world.
But until last year, he hadn't put up a single project in the United States.
In April 2017, Kuma completed a majestic expansion of Portland's already world-renowned Japanese Garden: a green-roofed "cultural village" at once Escherian in its geometry and gentle in its harmonies, with light shimmering through wooden slats that hang like willow branches from the ceiling.
Since beginning that project, he has made our city an architectural home away from home. Last May, he redesigned chef Naoko Tamura's elegant Shizuku restaurant on Southwest Jefferson Street as an ethereal world of sunlight and undulating bamboo screens. In the Southeast suburb of Happy Valley, the Street of Dreams now contains a house unlike any other near Portland: a light-bathed structure of gently sloping roofs within a moat of patio, bending like an elbow around rolling greenery designed by the Japanese Garden's landscaper. It will be the model for a series of homes just like it.
Building by building, Kuma is helping to reimagine what architecture can be in Portland, both in scale and in elegance. We can't wait.
MATTHEW KORFHAGE.
