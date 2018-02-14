As malls close nationwide, ours are among the only ones that a worldly adult can visit without slipping into deep depression. Lloyd Center has always been awesome, but it's about to become even more of a cultural nerve center: Last year, Live Nation, the world's biggest concert promoter, announced it would open its first music venue in Portland in the former Nordstrom space.
Pioneer Place will complement its indoor bowling alley and 100-tap beer bar by bringing dim sum back to the westside at 3,000-square-foot Yong Kang Street, alongside a Sonoran taco spot. Our malls are almost enough to make you feel patriotic.
