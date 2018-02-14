There is nothing better or more American than beer and dogs. Fido's, at 7700 SW Dartmouth St. in Tigard, is the first place in the world where you can watch dog videos, drink salted caramel stout from one of 40 craft taps and play with six adoptable puppies that aren't yours. You're welcome.
Trending
Explore topics and categories
About Matthew Korfhage
Matthew Korfhage has lived in St. Louis, Chicago, Munich and Bordeaux, but comes from Portland, where he makes guides to the city and writes about food, booze and books. He likes the Oxford comma but can't use it in the newspaper.
Comments