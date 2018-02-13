25. Because you can crowdfund anything here…
…like the world’s greatest video store (Movie Madness, $315,346)…
…and the world’s greatest maker of hazy IPAs (Great Notion Brewing, $22,063)…
…and the nation’s only film festival devoted to an angry gothic god (H.P. Lovecraft Film Festival, $42,035)…
…and a handmade papermaking studio in St. Johns (Pulp & Deckle, $13,032)…
…and a T-shirt showing a map of Portland’s bridges (Nick Martinelli, $4,556)…
…and an independent radio station (X-RAY.FM, $103,762)…
…and the city’s best $4 tacos (Taqueria Nueve, $31,413)…
…and an ayurvedic herb farm (Portland Ashwagandha Farm, $31,413)…
…and an art studio for kids (Portland Child Art Studio, $15,325)…
…and a Portland-themed tarot deck with strippers and bridges ($2,845)…
…and a touring project to fight homophobia at the Warped tour (The Equalizers, $2,540)…
…and a lending library for outdoor gear (The Portland Wilderness Gear Library, $3,515)…
…and a replacement car for a cat rapper whose whip got stolen (Moshow, $17,705)…
…and wiping out the school lunch debt of every kid in the Portland Public Schools (Sean Brendan Sexton, $28,235)…
…and a historic theater on Northeast Alberta Street (Alberta Rose Theatre, $125,250)…
…and soon, saving the city’s oldest folk venue (Laurelthirst Public House, $33,813 and counting).
26. Because we find so many ways to be anti-Trump…
27. Because our malls are becoming cultural embassies…
As malls close nationwide, ours are among the only ones that a worldly adult can visit without slipping into deep depression. Lloyd Center has always been awesome, but it's about to become even more of a cultural nerve center: Last year, Live Nation, the world's biggest concert promoter, announced it would open its first music venue in Portland in the former Nordstrom space.
Pioneer Place will complement its indoor bowling alley and 100-tap beer bar by bringing dim sum back to the westside at 3,000-square-foot Yong Kang Street, alongside a Sonoran taco spot. Our malls are almost enough to make you feel patriotic. MATTHEW SINGER AND MATTHEW KORFHAGE.
